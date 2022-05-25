Report: Israel Shin Bet, police had dispute over handling of Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

The Israeli General Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police have had a dispute over how to deal with the funeral procession for slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Anadolu reported citing national broadcaster Kan saying.

Kan said Shin Bet had recommended allowing the funeral to be held without disruption, however the police chose to violently disperse mourners.

The dispersal of the procession "led to violent clashes between the police and mourners as well as international condemnation," Kan reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli security apparatus dismissed Kan's report, insisting that "the Shin Bet and the Israel Police work closely with each other."

Israel assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May while she was covering the occupation army's storming of Jenin refugee camp. The 51-year-old was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word "Press" and had a helmet on, but was still shot in the head by an Israeli sniper. Her colleagues were also shot at as they tried to rescue her.

Pallbearers at her funeral were also beaten with batons as Israel Police crackdown on her funeral procession as it travelled through occupied East Jerusalem.

In the aftermath of the attack, St. Joseph Hospital administration announced that it intends to file a complaint against the police and the State of Israel in courts in Israel and abroad.

READ: CNN, AP confirm Shireen Abu Akleh killed by Israeli forces

Immediately after the funeral attack, Israeli Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev announced the formation of an investigation team to examine police behaviour and present the results within a few days- however, the results have not yet been published.

Israel Police claimed the funeral violated the agreement reached with the Abu Akleh family, which stipulated that a convoy of about 20 cars would leave the hospital in Sheikh Jarrah with Shireen's coffin to the church in the Old City.