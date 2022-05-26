Portuguese / Spanish / English

6.9M Somalis under severe food insecurity: Government

May 26, 2022 at 3:44 pm | Published in: Africa, International Organisations, News, Somalia, UN
MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - DECEMBER 18: A Turkish aid agency distributes food to more than 400 families in Abudwak in the central region of Galgadud, Somalia on December 18, 2021. The families who received the assistance live in an internally displaced camp in Abudwak. ( Mohammed Adam Mo'alim - Anadolu Agency )
A Turkish aid agency distributes food to more than 400 families in Abudwak in the central region of Galgadud, Somalia on December 18, 2021 [Mohammed Adam Mo'alim - Anadolu Agency]
 May 26, 2022 at 3:44 pm

Somalia's National Drought Relief Committee, on Thursday, said 6.9 million people in the Horn of African country are facing severe water shortages and food insecurity as the worst drought in decades have escalated in the region, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The drought has affected 90 per cent of the country's landmass, and 66 districts across the county.

Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, the newly appointed Special Envoy for Humanitarian Affairs by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, said in a statement that it is feared that the number of people affected may reach 8 million – half of the Somali population.

"The number of people facing water shortages and food insecurity is estimated to have reached 6.9 million, and the number could reach 8 million in the coming months," he added.

The UN and international humanitarian agencies estimated the number of people in humanitarian need in Somalia to reach 7.7 million, with 5.5 million among vulnerable families, according to the country's national drought committee.

READ: 59.1m internally displaced people worldwide in 2021

Categories
AfricaInternational OrganisationsNewsSomaliaUN
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments