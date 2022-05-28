Israel occupation forces kill Palestine boy, wound 85 others in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian boy, Zaid Ghuneim, on Friday evening in the village of Al-Khader, south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that 85 Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli crackdown on protesters across the occupied West Bank.

Ghuneim was injured by live gunshots in the back and neck and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition before being announced dead.

Eyewitnesses said Ghuneim suddenly saw the Israeli occupation forces in the village and tried to hide in a garage.

Eyewitnesses reported that Ghuneim was shot by Israeli soldiers who fired live bullets at him, killing him in cold blood.

According to the PRCS, the Israeli occupation forces wounded 26 Palestinian protesters in the village of Beita, south of Nablus.

The PRCS also reported that 38 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire and pepper powder in the Huwwarah neighbourhood, south of Nablus.

In Huwwarah, the PRCS said, the Israeli occupation forces threw tear gas canisters directly at an ambulance operating in the area where Palestinians were wounded.

The PRCS also reported 21 Palestinians wounded in the Israeli crackdown on Palestinian protests in the village of Beit Dajan, in the city of Nablus.

Israeli occupation forces and settlers continue attacking Palestinians, stealing their land and attacking their property across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.