UN in contact with 'all sides' to avoid tension in region

United Nations (UN) Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has confirmed that he has been in contact with all sides to avoid escalation of tension in the region.

"I am deeply concerned about the spiralling cycle of violence that has taken too many Palestinian and Israeli lives in recent weeks," Wennesland expressed in a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO.

He added: "As we approach 29 May, I call upon all sides to exercise maximum restraint and make wise decisions to avoid another violent conflict that will only claim more lives."

Wennesland stressed: "The message of the international community is clear to avoid such an escalation."

The UN official concluded: "I have been in contact with all concerned parties and urge their leaders to heed this call."

READ: Israel forces injure dozens in West Bank protests, Palestinian medics say