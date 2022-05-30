Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel Police suppress Palestinian Flag March in East Jerusalem

May 30, 2022 at 10:37 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Gaza holds flag march to counter right-wing Israeli procession in Jerusalem, in Gaza, on 29 May 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
 May 30, 2022 at 10:37 am

Israel Police yesterday suppressed a Palestinian Flag March planned on the Salah Al-Din Street, in the centre of occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the Israeli police held back hundreds of Palestinians who had organised a peaceful march with Palestinian flags near the Damascus Gate area.

Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and sound bombs at participants in an attempt to disperse them, according to witnesses who said the participants had raised Palestinian flags and chanted pro-Palestine slogans.

On Sunday, thousands of ultra-nationalist Israelis marched through the Muslim Quarter of East Jerusalem's Old City to mark the 55th anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem.

The settlers also stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under security protection.

The Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem said more than 1,685 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Talmudic prayers.

