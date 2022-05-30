Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon arrests Saudi officer with 18kg of drugs

May 30, 2022
Captagon pills are displayed along with a cup of cocaine at an office of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces in Beirut on June 11, 2010 [JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images]
Captagon pills are displayed along with a cup of cocaine on 11 June 2010 [JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images]
Lebanese authorities arrested a Saudi man at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport carrying 18 kilogrammes of the amphetamine drug captagon, Al-Manar TV reported.

The channel said the Saudi man is a security officer named Adel Al-Shammari who was arrested while trying to smuggle 18 kilogrammes of captagon to Kuwait.

Social media users shared photos of the officer's passport.

Saudi Arabia did not comment on the report.

Saudi Arabia often criticises Lebanon for failing to stop drug smugglers.

