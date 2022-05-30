Lebanon arrests Saudi officer with 18kg of drugs

Lebanese authorities arrested a Saudi man at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport carrying 18 kilogrammes of the amphetamine drug captagon, Al-Manar TV reported.

The channel said the Saudi man is a security officer named Adel Al-Shammari who was arrested while trying to smuggle 18 kilogrammes of captagon to Kuwait.

Social media users shared photos of the officer's passport.

Saudi Arabia did not comment on the report.

Saudi Arabia often criticises Lebanon for failing to stop drug smugglers.

READ: Jordan says Iran-linked groups in Syria waging drug war along border