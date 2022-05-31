Nabih Berri re-elected as Lebanon's Parliament Speaker

Shia politician, Nabih Berri, was re-elected as Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament for the seventh time on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Berri, 84, the head of the Amal Movement, was the only candidate for the position. His re-election was supported by 65 votes against 23 in the 128-seat Parliament.

Berri's re-election was backed by representatives of Hezbollah group, the Amal Movement, the Progressive Socialist Party led by Walid Jumblatt, and some independent lawmakers close to the March 8 alliance.

In 2018, Berri received 98 votes for the post.

