Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye's contributions to NATO is not negligible, Erdogan says

May 31, 2022 at 4:49 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, International Organisations, NATO, News, Turkey
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 20: NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2) command arrives in Turkey from Spain in Istanbul, Turkey on February 20, 2021. SNMCMG2 is responsible for NATO's naval operations and training drills for mine countermeasures in the Mediterranean and Black Sea. ( Emrah Yorulmaz - Anadolu Agency )
NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2) command arrives in Turkey from Spain in Istanbul, Turkey on February 20, 2021 [Emrah Yorulmaz - Anadolu Agency]
 May 31, 2022 at 4:49 pm

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said NATO allies forgot Turkiye's contributions to the military bloc when there are no threats to their national security, as Ankara opposes Sweden and Finland's membership for their support of terrorist groups that threaten Turkey's national security, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Erdogan said his country's increased defensive capacity has contributed to the alliance's resilience and strength, in an exclusive article written for the British weekly, The Economist, on Monday.

"Turkiye's contribution to NATO is not negligible. We will not say 'yes' to those [countries] who apply sanctions to Turkiye to join security organisation NATO," Erdogan said, referring to Sweden's 2019 decision to suspend arms sales to Turkiye over its military operation in neighbouring Syria.

On 17th May, Turkiye confirmed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed Turkiye's opposition to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, shooting down a proposal by the Nordic countries to send delegations to Ankara to address the matter.

READ: NATO calls for considering Turkiye's concerns over expansion

Categories
Europe & RussiaInternational OrganisationsNATONewsTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments