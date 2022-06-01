EU Council extends sanctions against Syria regime for another year

The EU Council announced yesterday that it is extending its "restrictive measures" against the Syrian regime for another year as a result of the "repression" of the civilian population.

A statement posted on the Council's website said that the measures would now remain in place until 1 June 2023.

"Sanctions in place against Syria were introduced in 2011, in response to the violent repression of the civilian population," the statement said.

It stated that the Council "removed from the list three persons. The list now includes 289 persons targeted by both an assets freeze and a travel ban, and 70 entities subject to an assets freeze."

The statement also pointed to targeting companies and prominent business people benefitting from their ties with the Syrian regime and the war economy.

READ: Assad regime demands money to close released detainees' cases, violating amnesty decree

"Syria sanctions are designed to avoid impeding the supply of humanitarian assistance."

It added that the "restrictive measures" include a ban on the import of oil, restrictions on certain investments, a freeze of assets and export restrictions on equipment and technology that might be used for internal repression.

The ban also includes "equipment and technology for the monitoring or interception of internet or telephone communications."

However, it said: "The export of food, medicines or medical equipment are not subject to EU sanctions, and a number of specific exceptions are foreseen for humanitarian purposes."

Concluding its statement, it said: "The EU remains committed to finding a lasting and credible political solution to the conflict in Syria on the basis of the UN Security Council resolution 2254 and of the 2012 Geneva Communiqué."