Iran vows 'immediate response to any political action' by West

Iran has pledged on Friday to carry out an "immediate" response to "any political action" taken against it during a meeting between the West and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) slated for next week.

"Any political action by the United States and the three European countries in the IAEA would provoke, without any doubt, a proportional, effective and immediate response on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian declared.

According to a statement, this pledge came during a conversation with his European counterpart Josep Borrell.

Amir-Abdollahian's conversation with Borrell followed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's claims that Iran was deceiving the international community regarding its atomic activities.

Bennett highlighted his claims during a visit to Israel by IAEA's chief Rafael Grossi, where he discussed the issue of the Iranian nuclear programme.

In a statement issued by his office, Bennett: "Expressed Israel's deep concern regarding Iran's continued progress toward achieving nuclear weapons while deceiving the international community by using false information and lies."

The Israeli prime minister also: "Emphasised the urgent need in mobilising the international community to take action against Iran, using all means, in order to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons."

