Biden's visit delayed until meeting Saudi demands

US President Joe Biden has delayed his visit to Saudi Arabia until Washington fulfils Riyadh's demands, a Saudi lawmaker said Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The visit was delayed until [the US] meets the Saudi demands," Ibrahim Al-Nahhas, a member of the Shura Council, said in a TV interview.

"[It was delayed] until arrangements are completed in a way that serves the interests of the Kingdom and the region," he added.

"This is why we are heading to work with those who are able to work for the common interests and for the two peoples," Al-Nahhas said.

US media earlier said that Biden's scheduled visit this month to Riyadh and Israel was postponed until July, without giving a reason for the delay.

Saudi-US relations have strained in recent months over several issues, including the Iranian nuclear file and the conflict in Yemen.

The past few weeks, however, saw officials from both countries meeting together to discuss topics of common interest, including Biden's first visit to Saudi Arabia as President.

