Egypt has 50 opportunities for Qatar investors, says official

Qatari investors have the opportunity to participate in some 50 investment projects in Egypt, the Chairman of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Mohamed Abdel Wahab, said yesterday.

"GAFI is prepared to help Qataris willing to invest in Egypt and inform them on the available opportunities and streamline procedures to commence their projects in a short time," Abdel Wahab noted during his meeting with Qatar Chamber Chairman, Khalifa Bin Jassim Al-Thani, in the Qatari capital city of Doha.

During the meeting the officials discussed the opportunities available in both countries, as well as ways to encourage Qatari investment in Egypt.

Abdel Wahab pointed out that his government was offering "significant incentives to attract investors, especially in the country's free zones."

The Egyptian official called on Qatari business owners to take part in the Arab Investment Forum due to be held in September.

For his part, Al-Thani stressed on the Qatari businessmen's "desire to increase their investments in Egypt in various sectors, including agriculture, industry, food security, real estate, tourism, infrastructure, hospitality and others."

Egyptian-Qatari relations have improved since the 41st Gulf Summit which was held in Saudi Arabia in January 2021 and which brought to an end an almost four-year blockade on Doha. In March this year, Doha agreed to pump $5 billion in investments into the North African country.

