Israel lawsuit seeking $37m compensation from Twitter 

Israeli law firm David Or Chen has filed a lawsuit against Twitter seeking 125 million shekels ($37.5 million) in compensation for allegedly selling users' personal information, Israel Hayom reported yesterday.

According to the paper, the Israeli lawsuit comes after the US Justice Department reached a deal in which Twitter was fined $150 million for violating users' privacy by allegedly handing their personal data over to commercial sites.

David Or Chen is suing Twitter for $37 million in compensation on behalf of Israelis who used Twitter between 2013 and 2019.

The plaintiffs claim that Twitter misled account holders as they thought their personal data would remain confidential, and that the delivery of that personal information to advertising and third-party partners without user consent violated their agreement with the platform, the Israeli daily reported.

The compensation amounts to 500 shekel ($150) per plaintiff.

Some 250,000 Israelis, or approximately five per cent of the adult population, have Twitter accounts.

