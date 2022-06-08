Portuguese / Spanish / English

Scores killed as Iran train crashes then derails 

June 8, 2022 at 11:13 am | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
At least 17 people have been killed after a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran on 8 June, 2022 [Twitter]
At least 17 people have been killed after a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran on 8 June, 2022 [Twitter]
 June 8, 2022 at 11:13 am

At least 17 people have been killed after a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran today, the semi-official Fars news agency said, while 60 passengers were seriously injured, Reuters reports.

The train travelling to the city of Yazd collided with an excavator before going off the rails 50 kilometres from the city of Tabas, where it began its journey, a railway official told state news agency IRNA.

"Five ambulances are at the accident scene and another 12 are on their way," the crisis management chief of the province of South Khorasan told the agency.

Some of the injured were airlifted to hospital by helicopter, state television footage showed.

The Tabas prosecutor visited the scene as a judicial investigation was launched into the cause of the accident, Iranian media reported.

READ: Egypt reroutes rail routes after train derails

Categories
IranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments