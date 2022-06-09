Egypt announces start of Sisi-sponsored national dialogue

The administration of Egypt's national dialogue announced on Wednesday that it will hold its first sessions of national political dialogue during the first week of July, Al-Ahram Online reported.

The official Egyptian newspaper also reported that all preparations required for holding the dialogue had been completed.

It reported the dialogue's administration announcing that Diaa Rashwan, head of the Egyptian Journalists' Syndicate, had been selected as the general coordinator of the dialogue.

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation Mahmoud Fawzy had also been selected as the head of the technical secretariat of the dialogue, Al-Ahram reported.

Rashwan will be responsible for coordination with political forces and unions to form a 15-member board of trustees for the dialogue. This board will include representatives of participating groups, public figures and experts.

"This should ensure effective participation and outcomes are in line with the various national visions and interests of the Egyptian people," a statement issued by the dialogue's administration explained.

According to the statement, the administration will invite: "The largest possible number of representatives of the Egyptian social classes and institutions to conduct an effective national dialogue."

"This aims to make sure that all the categories are represented in the societal dialogue and to ensure access to all regions of the republic in coordination with all partisan and youth political currents," according to the statement.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi called for the dialogue during the Egyptian family iftar held on 26 April.

Rashwan confirmed that all details will be announced in the coming days, noting that proposals for participation in the dialogue are still being accepted.