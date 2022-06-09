Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel demolishes four-storey building near Bethlehem

Israeli forces demolish Palestinian's house in Isawiya district of Eastern Jerusalem on June 01, 2022. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli occupation forces this morning demolished a Palestinian house consisted of four apartments in the city of Beit Jala, west of occupied Bethlehem.

Wissam Zarina, the son of the homeowner, said that a large number of Israeli occupation forces and bulldozers stormed the Bir Aouneh area in Beit Jala and demolished their house.

He said that the house, which was under construction, included four apartments, with a total area of 400 square metres.

Zarina stated that the Israeli occupation demolished the house under the pretext that it did not have a building permit.

He noted that this is the second time the Israeli occupation demolished their house as they previously demolished their six-storey house in the same area.

Palestinians are rarely granted Israeli issued building permits as the occupation state tightens its grip over Area C of the occupied West Bank which includes 60 per cent of the occupied territory.

