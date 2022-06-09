Latest News
Turkiye won't accept terror-supporting countries in NATO, insists Defence Ministry
Turkiye plays globally important role, says Venezuela president
Algeria attempts to thwart Tunisia-Israel normalisation talks, media reports
Iraq's Parliament passes emergency food Bill
Russia, Iran discuss bilateral ties, restoration of Iran nuclear deal in phone call
Kuwait plans to name ambassador to Yemen
Abbas: Palestine foiled all suspicious projects to liquidate Palestinian cause
Turkiye struggles to push Russia, Ukraine into grain deal to avert food crisis
First Arabian Oryx born in Saudi Arabia after 90 years
Algeria journalist sentenced to 6 months in jail
Israel ambassador elected as vice-president of UN General Assembly
ITUC: dismissal of 57 judges is a new threat to freedom and the rule of law in Tunisia
Hollywood's Mark Ruffalo praised for calling out PayPal's discrimination against Palestinians
UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
UK cinema pulls movie of Prophet Muhammad's daughter after protests
