Greece: 'Oil excavation boat in Karish not Greek' 

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib announced on Friday that the Greek Foreign Ministry had summoned the Lebanese Chargé d'Affairs to Athens.

Bou Habib informed Al-Mayadeen TV that the Greek Foreign Ministry advised the Lebanese Chargé d'Affairs that the extraction ship in the Mediterranean is not owned by the Greek government.

Al-Mayadeen's correspondent in Beirut stated that the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was informed of the presence of: "Greek sailors on board the ship that Tel Aviv brought to the Karish field."

He pointed out: "The Lebanese Foreign Ministry was informed that the ship was owned by a private company, and the government had nothing to do with it, despite the presence of Greek sailors."

The Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Beirut disclosed that the Karish field is located within borderline No. 29, which Lebanese negotiators consider Lebanese. Accordingly, the excavations carried out on the recommendation of Israel are illegal, as reported by Al-Mayadeen.

On Thursday, the Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah stressed that Israel should stop extracting gas from Karish, noting: "Lebanon is facing a new stage, the conclusion of which is that what happened during the past days, and the British-Greek company's becoming a platform for the Karish gas excavation to withdraw gas within three months, is an attack on Lebanon."

Nasrallah warned: "The companies that own the drilling ship in Karish must withdraw it quickly, and they must bear the responsibility for the material and human damage that will befall it."

Head of the Lebanese military-technical negotiating delegation, Brigadier General Bassam Yassin, had previously explained: "The Israeli attack on Lebanese sovereignty is not in the presence of the ship in the Karish field, but rather in this ship withdrawing gas from this field and exporting it."

