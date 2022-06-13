PA: financial assistance from Arab Fund 'important'

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Sunday that financial assistance offered by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development is "important" in the light of the lack of international donations.

Shtayyeh made his comment during a meeting with the fund's Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bader Alsaad, in Ramallah.

The PA official briefed Alsaad about the political situation and the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian holy sites and land, as well as the economic situation.

"We maintain a deep relationship with the Arab Fund which has been supporting Palestine," he explained. "The fund's assistance covers all aspects of Palestinian life in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip."

Shtayyeh welcomed Alsaad and the members of his delegation and said that their visit consolidates the relationship between the Palestinians and the Arab world, and reinforces the resistance of the Palestinian people.

The Arab Fund, said Alsaad, will continue its support for the Palestinians until the liberation of Palestine. He announced a $37m grant for the government and NGOs in Palestine, and expressed his hope that the fund will be able to sponsor large projects in Palestine in cooperation with other Arab donors.

