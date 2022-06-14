Iraq Coordination Framework continues dialogue to form new government

Iraq's Coordination Framework announced, Monday, that they will continue dialogue with other political forces to form the next government, Anadolu news agency reported.

"The Coordination Framework respects the decision of the Sadrist Movement's MPs to resign from the Iraqi Parliament and will continue dialogue with all political forces, as well as taking the necessary steps to put an end to the political deadlock that has plagued the country since October's elections," the Parliamentary Alliance, which includes pro-Iran Shia political forces, said in a statement issued on Monday after an internal meeting to discuss the latest developments in Iraq's political landscape.

The Coordination Framework added that the group will continue to work with everyone in a way that guarantees wide participation and achieves the aspirations and hopes of the Iraqi people for security, stability and decent living, and enhances the role and position of Iraq in the region and the world.

Earlier, on Sunday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammed Al-Halbousi approved the resignations submitted by all 73 members of the Sadrist Movement.

Leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr called earlier in the day on the MPs of his bloc to resign from the Parliament, against the background of the political blockage with the formation of the government.

Al-Sadr's decision came less than a month after he announced that he had abandoned efforts to form a new government and moved to the opposition for a period of 30 days, ending on 15 June, in a move that could lead to dissolving parliament and holding early elections.

The Iraqi Constitution dictates that the Parliament may be dissolved by an absolute majority of the number of its members or if the Prime Minister, with the approval of the President of the Republic, requests so.

In both cases, the lawmakers must vote on the request and two-thirds of the members must approve the request.

Al-Sadr, who won a majority of last year's vote, wanted to form a national majority government which was opposed by the Coordination Framework who demanded a consensual government in which all political forces in Parliament would participate, similar to previous sessions.