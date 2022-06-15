Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel says 'in contact' with 3 states having no ties with Tel Aviv

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid holds a press conference at the Foreign Ministry, in Ukraine, on April 24, 2022 in Jerusalem. [Israeli Gov't Press Office (GPO - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on 24 April 2022 [Israeli Gov't Press Office (GPO - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, said Wednesday he is in contact with counterparts from three countries that do not have official relations with Israel, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Lapid, however, did not name these countries.

Lapid told reporters that Saudi Arabia and Indonesia are on Israel's list of targeted countries to establish ties with Tel Aviv.

Asked if an Israeli official will escort US President, Joe Biden during his planned visit to Saudi Arabia next month, Lapid did not deny the question, but kept it open by saying in a joking manner that Biden's plane is "a big aircraft," according to the Israel Hayom news website.

The Israeli Foreign Minister added that Israel continues to seek adding more Arab countries to the four countries that established ties with Israel.

There was no comment from Saudi or Indonesian authorities on Lapid's remarks.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco signed US-sponsored agreements to normalise relations with Israel in 2020.

