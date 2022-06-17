Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli military observation balloon falls down in Gaza

June 17, 2022 at 1:44 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A photo shows Israeli forces deploy many tanks, armoured vehicles and soldiers for military build-up near Gaza Strip on May 14, 2021. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
An Israeli observation balloon went down in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday, according to the military, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A military statement said the incident was being investigated by the army.

No reason was provided for the crash.

Palestinian activists shared a video and photos on social media showing the fallen Israeli balloon, along with its cameras and sensor equipment.

Eyewitnesses said an Israeli drone shelled a border area near the location of the fallen balloon. No injuries were reported.

