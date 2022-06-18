Nazmi Jubeh is a professor of history at Birzeit University. He graduated from Birzeit University in Palestine and received both his Master's degree and PhD from the University of Tubingen in Germany. Jubeh was the director of the Museum for Islamic Art at the Aqsa Mosque. He was also the co-director of Riwaq Centre for Architectural Conservation. He has participated in most projects documenting tangible cultural heritage in Palestine. Jubeh is known for his expertise on cultural heritage in addition to being an expert on Jerusalem and Hebron affairs, and has published several books and articles on these subjects.

The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies also invites you to the launch of the website "Jerusalem Story" immediately following the lecture.

Simultaneous translation into English will be provided.