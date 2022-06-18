Latest News
Tunisia: Imprisonment for MP Seifeddine Makhlouf
Jerusalem and the Battle for Survival: Live lecture
Sisi calls for 'international solution' to grain crisis
Israel settlers attack elderly West Bank PalestinianÂ
Hamas: Israel's killing of 3 Palestinians in Jenin 'adds fuel to fire' in West Bank
Algeria to strengthen industrial cooperation with Moscow
Israel: Drones, jets carry out missile strikes in Gaza
Biden will not meet with Saudi crown prince
Israel's surveillance balloon crashes in Gaza
Israel renews call for PA to surrender bullet that killed Abu Akleh
Al-Aqsa Mosque: Escalation of Israel's expulsion policyÂ
Israel to end Islamic Jihad 'republic' in Jenin
Turkiye: Greece violates migrant rights, forces 42,000 refugees outÂ
Palestine resistance seize Israel's surveillance balloon
Erdogan says Saudi Crown Prince to visit, as ties warm
