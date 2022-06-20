Saudi Arabia lifts Ethiopia, Turkiye, Vietnam, and India travel ban for Saudis

Saudi Arabia has lifted the direct and indirect travel suspension for Saudi citizens to Ethiopia, Turkiye, Vietnam, and India, the Ministry of Interior announced on Monday.

The Ministry said that the decision to lift the travel ban came based on the follow-up to the situation of the Covid-19 virus epidemic in accordance with what has been submitted by the competent health authorities.

The Kingdom banned its citizens from travelling to these countries in July of 2021 due to the continuing outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic and the spread of a new mutated strain of the Covid-19 virus, where it urged the Saudis to return immediately to Saudi Arabia.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) had announced earlier that Saudi citizens were banned from travelling to 16 countries due to COVID-19 cases in those countries.

READ: Saudi Arabia urges WTO to facilitate admission of other Arab states, developing countries