Turkiye captures two Daesh operatives wanted by Interpol in police raid

Turkish security forces have captured two operatives of the terror group, Daesh, who were sought by the international policing organisation, Interpol, in a raid which is the latest in the government's efforts to combat the group within its borders.

According to anonymous official Turkish sources who spoke to the news outlet, Anadolu Agency, the two Daesh members â€“ identified only by the initials A.N. and C.V. â€“ were caught and detained in a police operation in the Turkish capital, Ankara, today.

Being described as active operatives for Daesh in recent years, the sources said that the two were involved in the recruitment of people through online propaganda. In the raid today, police reportedly found and uncovered compromising content, including speeches by Daesh leading figures and graphic images of executions.

The sources also told the news agency that a third suspect was arrested in a separate operation in the capital today, yet no information on that suspect or the potential links to the other two have been provided.

Over the past eight years, Turkiye and its security forces have played a major role in combating Daesh and its cells throughout the region, regularly conducting raids and capturing operatives both within Turkiye and in neighbouring Syria.

Turkish security forces regularly capture and detain the group's operatives, affiliates and explosives experts in major cities like Ankara and Istanbul. Last week, media outlets reported that Turkish forces even captured Daesh's current leader Abu Al-Hassan Al-Qurayshi. These claims have not been confirmed, however.