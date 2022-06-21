Israel forces demolish Palestinian greenhouse in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces ordered the demolition of a Palestinian-owned greenhouse last night, based in the north-eastern West Bank city of Tubas, reported Wafa news agency.

Mutaz Bisharat, the Director of the Committee against the Wall and Settlement in Tubas, said that the Israeli forces ordered a local resident to remove his one-dunum greenhouse, located in the Tubas valley.

The district of Tubas is one of the occupied West Bank's most important agricultural areas.

Mutaz said Israeli forces cited lack of a building permit in Area C for the demolition.

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C in the occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60 per cent of its space.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B and C.

Area C is under Israel's administrative and security control until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

READ: Palestinians call for ban on concert in historic Negev mosque