PA releases killers of activist Nizar Banat

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas has ordered the release of 14 officers accused of killing Palestinian activist Nizar Banat last year, Quds Press reported yesterday.

"The PA, ordered by President Mahmoud Abbas, has released the 14 suspects on condition that they attend the court hearings on time," one security source told the news site.

Meanwhile, an informed source from inside the PA denied the release of the suspects, saying that "their lawyer applied for their conditional release, but a decision on the issue has yet to be taken."

However, the source did not rule out their release to spend time at home.

This came amidst preparations by the activist's family and rights groups to mark the first anniversary of his murder with a massive ceremony.

On 24 June 2021, a large number from the PA Protective Security Apparatus raided the home of Banat's uncle and beat the activist harshly, using the butts of their guns, iron batons and other tools.

He suffered a haemorrhage and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following mass protests, local and international requests for investigations into his death, the PA charged 14 officers and started cases against them.

