Risks of Muslim genocide: MEMO in conversation with Dr Gregory Stanton

Stanton is the founding president and chairman of Genocide Watch
June 22, 2022 at 1:45 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, China, Europe & Russia, Israel, MEMO in Conversation With, Middle East, Ukraine
Join us for a live conversation with Professor in Genocide Studies and Prevention, Dr Gregory H Stanton, as we discuss major flashpoints in the world today from India to Ukraine, Israel and China and his thoughts on whether any of these run risks of genocide.

Stanton is the founding president and chairman of Genocide Watch. From 2010 to 2019, he was a research professor in genocide studies and prevention at the School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution at George Mason University in Virginia, USA. Prior to that, he was the James Farmer Professor in Human Rights at the University of Mary Washington.

