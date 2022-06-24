Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gunman murders student on university campus in Jordan

Jordanian student Iman Rashid was shot dead on campus in the capital Amman on 25 June 2022 [MaryamS04960940/Twitter]
A female university student was shot dead yesterday by a gunman in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Local media reported that the gunman fired "five bullets at the student, Iman Rashid, inside the university campus before one of them hit her head." The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

"In order to escape the scene, the killer fired several shots into the air to disperse those around him," eyewitnesses were quoted as saying. An investigation has been launched to arrest and determine the identity of the attacker, who remains at large.

Rashid's father informed the media that he a had driven his daughter to school before her murder. The victim's family said they do not know the assailant, or why he carried out the attack.

Petra News Agency reported that the Public Prosecution has since banned the publication of any information related to the murder in audio-visual media and social networking sites.

