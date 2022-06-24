Hamas calls for urgent action to protect Al-Aqsa from Israeli excavations

Hamas has called for urgent action to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Israeli excavations that are endangering its foundations.

In a statement issued yesterday, Hamas said the "continued excavations carried out by the Zionist occupation authorities in the areas of the Al-Buraq Wall and the Umayyad palaces are a direct threat to the foundations and walls of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and an attempt to obliterate the Islamic and historical landmarks of the city of Jerusalem."

It said it held Israel fully responsible for the repercussions of these serious violations and called on the Arab League , the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan that is custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque "to move urgently to stop these malicious colonial schemes in order to protect Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Earlier, the Council of Endowments, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sanctuaries in the city of Jerusalem said it is following with "extreme concern" the "excavations" that Israel is conducting in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The council added in a statement that the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Elad settlement association have been conducting "suspicious and mysterious excavations" in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially near the southern and western sides adjacent to the external foundation of the mosque. The Israeli authorities did not issue an immediate comment on the council's statement.

The Palestinians have been divided temporally and spatially, but who is responsible?