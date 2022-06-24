Iran rejects Israeli charges of attacks in Turkiye

Iran, on Friday, dismissed as "ridiculous" allegations by Israel's Foreign Minister while on a visit to Ankara that the Islamic Republic was planning anti-Israeli attacks in Turkiye, AFP reports.

According to the report, Iran published a statement rejecting the latest allegations.

"The baseless allegations … are ridiculous and part of a pre-designed plot to destroy relations between the two Muslim countries," Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in a statement.

"It is expected from Turkiye not to remain silent in the face of these divisive allegations," he said.

Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, on Thursday thanked Turkiye for thwarting an alleged Iranian assassination plot against its tourists in Istanbul.

"We're not only talking about the murder of innocent Israeli tourists, but also a clear violation of Turkish sovereignty by Iranian terror," Lapid said.

Last week, media outlets in Turkiye reported the arrest of eight people allegedly working for an Iranian intelligence cell that planned to kill Israeli tourists in Istanbul.

