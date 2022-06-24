Portuguese / Spanish / English

OCHA: Israel must stop daily pressure to deport Palestinians from Masafer Yatta

June 24, 2022 at 12:44 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UN
An aerial view of a settlement as Masafer Yatta communities living in caves and makeshift buildings determined to remain in their land despite the Israeli court's decision allowing the forced eviction, south of Hebron in West Bank on May 7, 2022 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]
An aerial view of a settlement as Masafer Yatta communities living in caves and makeshift buildings determined to remain in their land despite the Israeli court's decision allowing the forced eviction, south of Hebron in West Bank on May 7, 2022 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]
 June 24, 2022 at 12:44 pm

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory has called on Israel to stop demolitions, military activities and other increasingly coercive measures in Masafer Yatta and allow Palestinian residents to remain in their homes in safety and dignity.

"Pressure on the communities of Masafer Yatta in the West Bank to leave their homes has been mounting since 4 May when the Israeli High Court sanctioned their planned expulsion to make way for military training," said Yevonne Helle, the acting humanitarian coordinator.

"The humanitarian community stands ready to provide assistance to the people of Masafer Yatta. But ultimately, the authorities must fulfil their obligations to protect them in accordance with international law," she added.

"Over the past weeks, dozens of people have had their homes demolished in Khirbet Al Fakhiet and Mirkez, in some cases for the third time in less than a year. In Khirbet at Tabban and Khallet Athaba', new demolition orders have been issued in the past two weeks. Most recently, a military exercise was launched close to residential areas. They are frightened," she added.

Masafer Yatta is home to 1,144 people, including 569 children. In addition to the immediate impact of any demolitions on lives and livelihoods, these measures could amount to human rights violations including forced evictions, exposing people to the risk of forcible transfer, a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, according to the same source.

READ: EU official confirms release of aid for Palestine

Categories
International OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUN
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments