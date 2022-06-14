EU official confirms release of aid for Palestine

Leader of the Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament Iratxe Garcia on Tuesday confirmed the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s statement that the European Union (EU) would release financial aid shortly.

In a press conference held in Ramallah, Garcia announced that the decision to resume funding would be confirmed, stressing that during the last few months, they have worked hard on this issue.

Garcia affirmed that the financial assistance, which had been suspended, would be released as soon as possible, adding that the specific date is still however unknown.

Garcia shared that the Socialists and Democrats had worked systematically to push for the resumption of Palestinian funding.

During the press conference, Garcia reiterated the EU's support for Palestinian state-building and the two-state solution.

She also deplored the deterioration on the ground and manipulation of human rights by the Israeli occupation.

Garcia said she would be leading a mission of Socialists and Democrats MEPs to the southern Hebron hills, including the Masafer Yatta area, where 12 Palestinian communities are facing the threat of forced expulsion for the benefit of illegal Israeli settlements.

She reiterated the clear EU position against settlements: "We are totally against and we regret this situation, and we are asking to change this situation."

Garcia condemned the murder of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, noting that they have introduced a debate at the EU parliament to discuss this important issue.

"We are keeping our demand for an independent international investigation because it is very important to know what happened, and we will push for this independent international investigation, Socialists and Democrats," she stressed.

The EU official also expressed concern over the situation in Gaza, stating: "Tomorrow is the 15th anniversary of the blockade [on Gaza] and we have asked to go to Gaza but were not allowed to."