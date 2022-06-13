Portuguese / Spanish / English

EU fund for Palestinian Authority to be restored soon, says official

June 13, 2022 at 2:12 pm | Published in: EU, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Palestine
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 25: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is talking to media at the end of an extraordianary EU Summit on May 25, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium. European Union leaders discussed relations with Russia, Belarus, Middle East, Mali, the United Kingdom, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Thierry Monasse#51SY ED/Getty Images)
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is talking to media at the end of an extraordianary EU Summit on May 25, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium [Thierry Monasse#51SY ED/Getty Images]
 June 13, 2022 at 2:12 pm

The European Commission is nearing completion of the procedure for restoring funding withheld for the Palestinian Authority due to a controversy in school textbooks, an EU official said on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We aim to finalise the procedure shortly," Ana Pisonero, the EU executive body's spokesperson on neighbourhood and enlargement, told journalists at the daily news briefing.

"Once it is finalised, funds will be released as soon as possible for East Jerusalem hospitals and allowances for vulnerable Palestinian families as priorities," she added.

The announcement came as European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, began a series of visits to the Middle East on Monday, with Israel and Palestine as the first stops.

Von der Leyen is expected to announce this week the release of financial aid that has been withheld since 2021, owing to alleged controversies in school textbooks that, according to critics, contain anti-Semitic materials and incitement to violence.

EU member states, led by Ireland, have repeatedly urged the EU executive body to release the support.

