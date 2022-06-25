Tunisia: Ennahda demands disclosure of parties involved in Saied plot

The Ennahda Movement on Friday demanded the disclosure of the parties involved in plotting to target President of the Republic Kais Saied.

During a press conference, the movement's spokesperson Imad Khamiri called for: "Revealing the internal and external parties that were proved to be involved in the targeting of Saied according to the information of the Ministry of the Interior."

Khamiri affirmed that the movement: "Condemns any assault against the state institutions regardless of the differences with them."

He described the press conference the Ministry of Interior held as a "failed play".

"Since 25 July, the coup authority has been harassing Ennahda and was unable to find any proof that convicts Ennahda or any involvement by one of its leaders in corruption or terrorism cases," Khamiri explained.

Khamiri stressed: "All these events are an attempt to exclude a major player in the political scene and opponent of the coup."

He also confirmed "Ennahda's solidarity with the former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali," considering that: "His arrest comes as part of attempts to target, insult and defame."

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Interior disclosed in a press conference: "Information about a terrorist plot to target Saied's life."

On Thursday, political and media sources reported that the Tunisian authorities arrested Jebali in Sousse.

Meanwhile, local media reported: "The Public Prosecution of the Counter-Terrorism Judicial Pole has ordered remand detention against Jebali, pending investigations relating to money laundering suspicions attributed to members of a charitable association."

Jebali's lawyers announced in a statement that he had launched a "severe" hunger strike until his release.

Jebali, affiliated with the Ennahda movement, assumed his position as head of the Tunisian government from December 2011 until February 2013.

He also ran for the 2019 presidency, which Saied won.

