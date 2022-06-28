Far-right Israel MK Ben-Gvir vows to execute 'Palestinian terrorists'

Extremist Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir yesterday said he would be a minister "if a coming government led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is formed."

"If I become a minister, I'd promote a law that imposes the death penalty against all Palestinian terrorists, and another to provide immunity for all Israeli soldiers," Ben-Gvir told Ynet News.

Under those laws, the Knesset member pointed out, there would be "no use for the Israeli prisons."

Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, told Channel 12 on Sunday that an "only-right-wing government" would not be "in Israel's interest."

"Any government in which Ben Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich take part, will not be in Israel's interest," Bennett stressed.

The Israeli government is likely to dissolve itself this week, triggering a fifth General Election in less than four years.

