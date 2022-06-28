Portuguese / Spanish / English

Far-right Israel MK Ben-Gvir vows to execute 'Palestinian terrorists'

June 28, 2022 at 12:17 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Itamar Ben-Gvir, member of Israel's Knesset and head of the one-man far right "Jewish Power" (Otzma Yehudit) party, speaks to reporters from a desk at his "make-shift office" in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on February 13, 2022 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
Extremist Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir in Jerusalem on 13 February 2022 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
 June 28, 2022 at 12:17 pm

Extremist Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir yesterday said he would be a minister "if a coming government led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is formed."

"If I become a minister, I'd promote a law that imposes the death penalty against all Palestinian terrorists, and another to provide immunity for all Israeli soldiers," Ben-Gvir told Ynet News.

Under those laws, the Knesset member pointed out, there would be "no use for the Israeli prisons."

Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, told Channel 12 on Sunday that an "only-right-wing government" would not be "in Israel's interest."

"Any government in which Ben Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich take part, will not be in Israel's interest," Bennett stressed.

The Israeli government is likely to dissolve itself this week, triggering a fifth General Election in less than four years.

