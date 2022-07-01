FM: Iraq hosts talks between Egypt, Jordan, Iran

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said yesterday that his country is hosting "mediation talks" between Egypt, Jordan and Iran, Anadolu news agency reported.

The top diplomat made the revelation during an interview with the Saudi-funded Al Arabiya television station, without giving any further details.

Cairo and Amman did not comment on the issue

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Abdollahian said improving relations between Tehran and Cairo serves the interest of the region and the world.

Egypt and Iran severed their relations following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

READ: Chances for Iran nuclear deal worse after Qatar talks: US official