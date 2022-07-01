Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria not part of consultative meeting in Lebanon, says Arab League Chief

July 1, 2022
KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT - JANUARY 30: Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah (not seen) hold a joint press conference following a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Arab League states in Kuwait City on January 30, 2022. ( Jaber Abdulkhaleg - Anadolu Agency )
Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Kuwait City on 30 January 2022 [Jaber Abdulkhaleg/Anadolu Agency]
Syria will not join the consultative meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers in Lebanon tomorrow, the Head of the Arab League said on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"All Arab countries will participate in the consultative meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers on Saturday, except Syria whose membership is frozen," Ahmed Aboul Gheit said after arriving in Beirut.

About the agenda of the meeting, he said every minister will propose issues for discussion on behalf of their countries.

The Arab League, formally known as the League of Arab States, is expected to hold its first annual summit in three years in Algeria this November.

Syria's Arab League membership was suspended in 2011 after the regime's brutal crackdown on mass protests.

In 2021, normalisation steps with the Syrian regime were accelerated by several Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Oman and Bahrain.

