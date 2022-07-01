Syria not part of consultative meeting in Lebanon, says Arab League Chief

Syria will not join the consultative meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers in Lebanon tomorrow, the Head of the Arab League said on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"All Arab countries will participate in the consultative meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers on Saturday, except Syria whose membership is frozen," Ahmed Aboul Gheit said after arriving in Beirut.

About the agenda of the meeting, he said every minister will propose issues for discussion on behalf of their countries.

The Arab League, formally known as the League of Arab States, is expected to hold its first annual summit in three years in Algeria this November.

Syria's Arab League membership was suspended in 2011 after the regime's brutal crackdown on mass protests.

In 2021, normalisation steps with the Syrian regime were accelerated by several Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Oman and Bahrain.

