Sudan to dissolve Sovereign Council after new government

Sudan's army chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said Monday that the ruling Sovereign Council will be dissolved after the formation of a new government, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Al-Burhan said in a televised speech that the army will withdraw from the ongoing political talks and allow political and revolutionary groups to sit together to agree on the formation of a civilian government.

"The Sovereign Council will be dissolved once political parties agree on forming a civilian government," he said, adding that a higher council of the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will be established after the dissolution of the Sovereign Council.

Talks aimed at resolving a months-long political crisis in Sudan started last month, amid a boycott of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition, which spearheaded protests that led to the ouster of long-serving President Omar Al-Bashir in 2019.

FFC wants the military to leave power and the formation of a fully civilian government in the country.

Sudan has been in turmoil since last October when the military dismissed Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

More than 100 people have been killed in protests against the military since October, according to Sudanese medics.