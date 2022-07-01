Protests against military rule in Sudan continue for 2nd day

Nationwide demonstrations in Sudan continued for the second consecutive day on Friday, with protesters staging sit-ins across the country against the military leadership that seized power eight months ago, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the protests have reached the presidential palace near downtown Khartoum.

Activist Mohamed Almutasim said protests are taking place in various areas throughout Khartoum State.

On Thursday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said that at least 10 people were killed and dozens injured when security forces used force against protesters in Omdurman, Sudan's most populous city.

More than 200 cops and soldiers were also injured in the clashes, police said.

Sudan has been in turmoil since last October when the military dismissed Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

At least 100 people have since been killed in protests, according to Sudanese medics.

In a joint statement, the UN, African Union and the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a seven-country organisation in the Horn of Africa, condemned "in the strongest terms possible" the use of excessive force against protesters.

