Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel delays hearing into objections to settlement project in the E1 area

July 5, 2022 at 3:56 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
An elderly Palestinian man faces member of the Israeli forces as Israeli, foreign and Palestinian activists demonstrate against the eviction of Palestinian villages to make way for an Israeli military training zone, in the southern hills of Yatta, south of the West Bank town of Hebron, on May 20,2022. - Israeli civil rights groups recently denounced a High Court decision that approved the eviction of roughly 1,000 Palestinian villagers to make way for a military training zone. The case of Masafer Yatta, or Firing Zone 918, an agriculture area near Hebron, has been one of Israel's longest running legal battles. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)
 July 5, 2022 at 3:56 pm

Israeli occupation authorities announced yesterday that they had delayed a hearing, discussing objections to the controversial settlement project in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank.

Objections against the projects were filed by a large number of Palestinian attorneys along with several Israeli rights groups.

The Civil Administration of the Israeli army, which authorises construction work in the occupied Palestinian territories, rescheduled the meeting for 12 September, reported the Times of Israel.

The announcement comes after the Israeli Defence Ministry reapproved the plan to advance a controversial settlement project in the E1 area last month. The Israeli government withdrew the plan in January amid international pressure.

The area known as E1 to the east of occupied Jerusalem has long been considered a red line and a point of no return for the internationally-backed two-state solution.

The E1 project was first approved by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in 2012 and then put on hold for roughly eight years amid significant international pushback.

The homes would be built east of the illegal Ma'ale Adumim settlement in the middle of the occupied West Bank, breaking up contiguity between Palestinian neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem and the Palestinian cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments