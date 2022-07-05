Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria's Rami Makhlouf denies 'rumours' about his death

July 5, 2022 at 8:52 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
Rami Makhlouf, a wealthy businessman and the cousin of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on 17 July 2020 [LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images]
Syrian businessman and childhood friend of Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad, Rami Makhlouf, yesterday denied "rumours" about his death, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

On Facebook, Makhlouf wrote that "rumours" about his death  are a "big orchestrated plot." He pledged that it would later backfire.

Makhlouf is the first cousin of Al-Assad, and he was seen as a staunch supporter of the regime before being involved in a crisis with the regime in 2020.

"Mr President, security apparatus has started to infringe on people's freedom. Those are your people, your supporters," he said on 3 May 2020.

