Morocco reopens power plants

Morocco yesterday resumed production at two power plants using imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) after the recent suspension of gas imports from Algeria. The announcement was made in a joint statement by the state-run National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water and the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Minerals.

"Morocco has restarted two combined-cycle power plants in the country's eastern towns of Tadhar and Ain Bni Mathar, using internationally-imported LNG," said officials. The gas supply to the power stations was secured by a "Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline through the joint gas connection between Morocco and Spain according to a reversed flow," they explained.

Algiers decided not to renew its contract to supply gas to Spain, through a pipeline passing through Moroccan territory. The revocation of the contract, due to be renewed on 31 October, has stemmed from recent diplomatic tensions between Algeria and Morocco.

In May, Spain began to send gas back to Algeria, claiming that it was not coming from the North African country. In response, Algiers has vowed to terminate its agreement with Madrid if any of the exported gas was directed to a different destination from that which was agreed on in the contract.

