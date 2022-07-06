Tunisia freezes assets of ex-PM and speaker of the house

The Tunisian judiciary yesterday froze the bank accounts of the Speaker of the House in the now dissolved government, Rached Ghannouchi, and two of his family members, as well as the accounts of the former Prime Minister, Hamadi Jebali, and two of his daughters.

The Tunisian Financial Analysis Committee authorised local banks and the National Post Office to freeze the funds of Ghannouchi, his son Moaz, his son-in-law, former Foreign Minister Rafik Abdel Salam, Jebali, his two daughters, and others.

It said: "The first investigating judge in the 23rd office of the Judicial Pole for Combating Terrorism at the Court of First Instance in Tunis, issued a warrant to freeze the bank accounts and financial balances of the aforementioned persons and to put their balances in a 'pending account' pending the outcome of the case."

A week ago, the Tunisian authorities summoned Ghannouchi's son, Jebali's daughter, and former Foreign Minister Rafik Abdel Salam.

The summons coincided with the confirmation of the defence team in the case of the assassination of Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi, in which Ghannouchi and some of the Ennahda movement's leaders have been charged.

Some 34 people, including Ghannouchi, had also been banned from travelling.