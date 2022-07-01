Tunisia: Ghannouchi and 32 other figures charged with terrorism

The Tunisian judiciary charged the head of the Ennahda movement Rached Ghannouchi, along with 32 other figures, with terrorism.

Lawyer Iman Gazara said: "On Monday, 33 people were officially charged in this case [the assassination of Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi] including the head of the Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi, on charges relating to membership in a terrorist organisation."

She added that "the first investigating judge … brought 17 charges against the 33 defendants."

Gazara added: "Among the most prominent of these charges is membership in a terrorist organisation and money laundering."

Chokri Belaid, head of the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party, was assassinated on 6 February 2013 in front of his house in the capital, while Brahmi, the head of the Popular Current Party was assassinated on 5 July 2013 in front of his house in the capital. Later, individuals affiliated to a Daesh affiliate confessed to killing them.

