Jordan club pulls out of UAE championship over Israel participation

Jordan's Wihdat sports club said yesterday it would not participate in an international handball competition in the United Arab Emirates because of the participation of an Israeli team.

The competition is slated to be held 18-28 July in the UAE's Al-Ain, with Arab, Asian and African handball clubs taking part.

"Officially, the Wihdat club announces that will not participate in the Al-Ain handball championship, #no_normalization," the club said on Twitter.

The announcement was praised by Jordanian and Palestinian activists on social media networks.

READ: Indonesia slammed for allowing Israel to take part in U-20 World Cup