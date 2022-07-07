Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan club pulls out of UAE championship over Israel participation

DOHA, QATAR: Nasser Saad Aman of Qatar (R) runs with the ball in front of his Emirati opponents Abdullah Tarar (C) and Abdul Rahman Mohammed during their 17th Arabian Gulf Cup match at al-Sadd Hall 21 December 2004 in Doha. AFP PHOTO/KARIM JAAFAR (Photo credit should read KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Jordan's Wihdat sports club said yesterday it would not participate in an international handball competition in the United Arab Emirates because of the participation of an Israeli team.

The competition is slated to be held 18-28 July in the UAE's Al-Ain, with Arab, Asian and African handball clubs taking part.

"Officially, the Wihdat club announces that will not participate in the Al-Ain handball championship,  #no_normalization," the club said on Twitter.

The announcement was praised by Jordanian and Palestinian activists on social media networks.

