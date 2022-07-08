Tunisia's Jabeur advances to 1st Grand Slam final in Wimbledon

World Women's Tennis number 2 Tunisian Ons Jabeur yesterday reached her first Grand Slam final in Wimbledon.

Jabeur, 27, beat Germany's Tatjana Maria, 34, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles semifinals held at London's Centre Court.

She became the first Tunisian and Arab player to reach a Grand Slam final.

Jabeur previously reached the quarterfinals in the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Wimbledon.

She is now set to meet Russian-born Kazakh player Elena Rybakina in the final tomorrow.

Jabeur is the current No. 1 Tunisian player, and the highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in ATP and WTA rankings history.

