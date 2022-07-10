Portuguese / Spanish / English

Muslim scholars urge Hamas to reconsider restoring ties with Syrian regime

July 10, 2022 at 4:19 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine, Syria
Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya speaks during a press conference on Palestinian election in Gaza City, Gaza on February 03, 2021 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Muslim scholars on Sunday urged Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic organization, to reconsider its recent decision to restore relations with Syria's Assad regime, Anadolu reports.

Stressing that the move contains major wrongdoings, the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) said in a statement that "the decision that contradicts principles, values, and Islamic law, needs to be reviewed by taking into consideration the points raised by the Muslim scholars."

The statement, which has been signed by several eminent Muslim scholars, added that Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of Hamas' Political Bureau, has promised that the organization's concerns will be taken into consideration at the bureau's upcoming meeting.

On June 26, Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas' senior officer for relations with Islamic and Arab countries, told newspaper Al Akhbar that the organization has been seeking to restore relations with the Assad regime after a 10-year hiatus.

