Iran says it will have a 'harsh response' to any mistake from US or its allies

July 14, 2022 at 4:10 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Israel, Middle East, News, US
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, Iran on 11 June 2022 [Iranian Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic will have a "harsh and regrettable response" to any "mistake" committed by Washington or its allies, Reuters reports.

US President, Joe Biden, and Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, signed a joint pledge on Thursday to deny Iran nuclear arms, a show of unity by allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran.

"The great nation of Iran will not accept any insecurity or crisis in the region and Washington and its allies should know that any mistake will be met by a harsh and regrettable response from Iran," Raisi said during a speech.

Washington and Israel have long expressed concerns over Iran's nuclear capabilities. Iran insists it never had any ambition to make a nuclear bomb.

